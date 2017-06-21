U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a 33 year old citizen of Pakistan who attempted to enter the United States from Windsor to engage in a sex act with a minor.

Officials say that on June 19th, they questioned Syed Umair Hussain, who had been traveling on the tunnel bus.

The man told CBP Officers he was going to meet a girl he had met online. During the secondary inspection, sexually explicit images of at least one individual who appeared to be under 18 were discovered on his cell phone. Investigators from Homeland Security Investigations interviewed the man and arrested the individual on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan accepted the case for federal prosecution.

“This arrest shows the steadfast vigilance our officers have to protect our youth from those who attempt to prey on their innocence and I commend the officers and agents for their work in this case.” said Port Director Marty Raybon.

Hussain was transported to a local jail and made his initial appearance on the criminal complaint in front of a federal magistrate judge Tuesday, June 20th. A detention hearing is set for Thursday, June 22nd.