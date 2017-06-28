Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday June 28th, 2017

Posted at 4:52pm

City News
What better way to spend a hot summer evening then heading to the park with family and neighbours for a cooling fire truck sprinkler run, a visit with Sparky and a chance to meet Windsor Fire and Rescue Services and Fire Prevention staff for truck tours and fire safety information.

The summer-long tradition of hot summer nights will take place at a different park in all ten wards, each Thursday from 5:30pm to 7:30 pm.

Firefighters will also be grilling hotdogs and providing water which are free to those who attend on a first come, first serve basis.

To see when they will visit your park, check the link here.

