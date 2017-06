No roads in our area made the CAA’s list of worst roads in Ontario, but Windsor-Essex made the top five for the South West Region which includes Windsor and Essex County, Chatham-Kent, and Lambton County.

The worst road for the region was Plank Road in Sarnia.

The other four were all from our area. They are Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh, Seminole Street, Tecumseh Road East and Ouellette Avenue all in Windsor.