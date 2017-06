The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families received a $13,251 cheque from Wilbur-Ellis Feed LLC to go towards their Pink Door Campaign–a campaign to find their forever home.

“We are thrilled to receive this donation to keep the momentum going for our Pink Door Campaign. We’ve had a lull in donations to our campaign and this gives us hope that our goal is still in reach,” says Strategic Partnerships Manager, Kristin Douglas.