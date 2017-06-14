Partly CloudyNow
30 °C
86 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormWed
30 °C
86 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
30 °C
86 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormFri
31 °C
88 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday June 14th, 2017

Posted at 2:11pm

Beach Report
Print Friendly

With the summer swimming season kicking into high gear, windsoriteDOTca will once again be providing weekly beach reports every Wednesday, all summer long.

We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week. Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Monday, June 12th, 2017:

Swimming is not recommended at Hillman, Mettawas, & Colchester Beach as bacterial counts exceed 100.

No beaches are closed this week.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.