Walkerville Brewery and Craft Heads Brewing Co. have presented Canadian Cancer Society with a cheque donation of a combined $4,700.

The fundraising began in March when the Fine N’ Dandy project was conceptualized after Brewer Jeffrey Craig of Walkerville Brewery was diagnosed with cancer.

The chemotherapy appointments limited his time at the brewery but this was not going to stop him from doing what he loves. Using his science background, he and friends from Craft Heads Brewing Company and Walkerville Brewery collaborated on a project to help in the fight against cancer.

During the month of April (Daffodil Month), both breweries raised funds through means of beer sales and t-shirt sales at their establishments. On April 1st, Craft Heads Brewing Co. held a launch night for ‘Fine N’ Dandy’, a Belgian Saison brewed with local dandelion tea, the first collaborative brew between two local Windsor craft breweries.

All proceeds from the Fine N’ Dandy Saison benefited the Canadian Cancer Society. A total donation of $2,200 was presented by Craft Heads Brewing Co. On April 21st, Walkerville Brewery held a “Fine N’ Dandy Night” charity event at the brewery to raise money and awareness.

Walkerville Brewery produced a Dandelion Pilsener cask of which 100% of sales were donated. As well, Fine N’ Dandy t-shirts were sold throughout the month of April.

A total donation of $2,500 was presented by Walkerville Brewery, bringing total to a combined $4,700.