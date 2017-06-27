The Windsor Essex Care for Kids Foundation launched a new kids fundraising initiative Tuesday morning, called the “W.E. Care for Kids Lemonade Brigade.”

President of W.E. Care for Kids Leah Hanson and an ambitious group of young fundraisers, Avery, Jaxon, Orianna, Alexis, Brennan and Travis were all on hand to launch the newest fundraising initiative.

Avery, Jaxson, Orianna, Alexis, Brennan and Travis have been fundraising for W.E. Care for Kids with their own lemonade stands for the last three years and are on their way to raising a total of $10,000 over the past four years.

This group of young philanthropists is hoping to inspire other children in Windsor and Essex County to join the “Lemonade Brigade” team and organize their own “Lemonade Stand” in their neighborhood and help support local paediatric healthcare! Each child who signs up to join the “Lemonade Brigade” will receive a “Lemonade Brigade” starter kit with everything needed to get their lemonade stand started.

The top three stands that raise the most at the end of the summer will have the chance to win amazing prizes generously donated by Capri Pizzeria and Imagine Cinemas.

For more information contact Ashley Weeres at 519-985-2608 or [email protected]