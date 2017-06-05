In preparation for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival, volunteers are needed to help clean strawberries on this Wednesday, June 7th.

The Town of LaSalle orders about 300 flats of strawberries each June for the LaSalle Strawberry Festival. The strawberries are grown locally at Raymont’s Berries in Cottam.

You are asked to meet at the LaSalle Fire Service building at 6pm.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place Thursday, June 8th to Sunday, June 11th at Gil Maure Park. Strawberries and ice cream can be purchased at the festival, as well as quarts of fresh strawberries.