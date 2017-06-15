Victoria Manor Supportive Housing will open their doors for a Paint Nite fundraiser for their Residents on June 23rd, 2017.

“Residents in any of the City of Windsor’s subsidized Housing with Supports homes receive only $143.00 a month for their personal needs. Though their daily living expenses such as hygiene products and food are covered by the homes, anything like clothing, especially big ticket items like

coats and shoes, are not. It is our goal to have a small fund that we can utilize to buy coats, shoes and other clothing items for them. Transportation costs are also a challenge for many. By assisting them with those costs, it may free them to use their $143.00 for other things that we take for granted, like a dinner out or a movie” said Leigh Vachon, Executive Director of Victoria Manor.

The event is also meant to increase awareness of challenges facing Residents of supportive housing homes like Victoria Manor.

Olga George Politis of the Henna Boutique, along with Walkerville Art Student Kat Sartori, will be demonstrating and overseeing the paintings created by the guests that evening.

Painting supplies, food, music and more are included in the ticket price of $35. Tickets are available at VMPaintNite.Eventbrite.ca.