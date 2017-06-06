The official opening of Turtle Island Walk is set for September 21st.

The naming was announced last June after the University of Windsor asked for suggestions to rename the now closed section of Sunset on the main campus between University Avenue and Wyandotte Street.

The University says that this name is in recognition of the First Nations history of the land that the University of Windsor sits on. Many indigenous cultures refer to North America as Turtle Island, and it is along Sunset Avenue where the University’s Aboriginal Student Centre that bears the name of Turtle Island was located.