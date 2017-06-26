The City of Windsor welcomed delegates representing our twin city Fujisawa Japan for a special tree dedication ceremony in Jackson Park Monday afternoon.

“2017 is a milestone year – Canada and Ontario celebrate 150 years, Windsor celebrates our 125th birthday, this will be the ninth year we welcome exchange students from Fujisawa’s Misono School, and today, we celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of what I can only say is a very special relationship with Fujisawa”, said Mayor Dilkens.

The ceremony honoured the 30th anniversary of twinning with Fujisawa and the trees were gifted by Fujisawa to Windsor.