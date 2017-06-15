True Fitness Windsor is planning to open a new 7,000 square foot fitness centre at 443 Ouellette Avenue in Downtown Windsor this fall.

This is their second location in the city. They currently operate at 4897 Tecumseh Road East instructing over 200 clients and employing 13 certified and experienced fitness professionals.

The downtown location will be equipped with commercial-grade cardio- and strength-training equipment together with top-of-the-line functional equipment.

In addition to its suite of services, owner and operator, Luis Mendez, plans to include massage therapy, a chiropractor, and other health and wellness offerings.

The Downtown Windsor BIA is providing a commercial rent subsidy of $625/month for 12 months.

“True Fitness offers personal training services, atmosphere and amenities not available elsewhere in the city centre, and we are thrilled to welcome them downtown,” said DWBIA Chair, Larry Horwitz.