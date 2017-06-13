A crash between a tractor-trailer and a school bus remains under investigation.

It happened around 8:30am on Walker Road between South Talbot Road and Essex County Road 8.

Police say that a tractor-trailer was travelling south on Walker Road collided with the rear of a school bus carrying approximately six elementary aged children en-route to St. Ursula’s School in McGregor.

Two children were taken to an area hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Neither driver nor the other children on the bus were injured during the collision.

Walker Road was closed between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 for approximately one hour but has since been reopened.

