Mostly CloudyNow
30 °C
86 °F
Mostly CloudyTue
29 °C
85 °F		Partly CloudyWed
28 °C
83 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormThu
29 °C
85 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday June 13th, 2017

Posted at 11:35am

City News
Print Friendly

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a school bus remains under investigation.

It happened around 8:30am on Walker Road between South Talbot Road and Essex County Road 8.

Police say that a tractor-trailer was travelling south on Walker Road collided with the rear of a school bus carrying approximately six elementary aged children en-route to St. Ursula’s School in McGregor.

Two children were taken to an area hospital by EMS to be treated for minor injuries.

Neither driver nor the other children on the bus were injured during the collision.

Walker Road was closed between South Talbot Road and County Road 8 for approximately one hour but has since been reopened.
=

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.