

This weekend you can take a tour of Walkerville’s Low-Martin House, also known as Devonshire Lodge.

The home was built by the infamous rum-runner Harry Low in 1928, and was a centre for rum-running during the time of Prohibition in the United States.

Political icon Paul Martin Sr. and his wife, Alice, bought the house in 1960. After the Martins died in the 1990s, the house fell into disrepair. In 2012, Vern Myslichuk purchased and began restoring the estate to its original Roaring Twenties glam.

Tours of the home that dominates the corner of Devonshire Road and Ontario Street will be offered during Art in the Park on Saturday from Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

There is a $5 admission fee at the door with children five years and under free. Partial proceeds will be benefiting the Alzheimer society of Windsor Essex. The book “Two men and their Monster” written by Gary May will be available for purchase.