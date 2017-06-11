The House of Sophrosyne has received a $80,000 commitment from the Toldo Foundation to its Building for Recovery campaign.

The Building for Recovery campaign is raising funds to help the House of Sophrosyne with its relocation and renovation to the former St. Alexander Elementary School on Adstoll in East Windsor. The planned expansion will shorten wait times for women living with an addiction, increase bedded services and increase capacity for day and evening programs, additional counseling, family rooms to accommodate mothers and their children, and childcare.

“We are pleased to see that our efforts are being recognized by the Toldo Foundation,” says Karen Waddell, Executive Director. “The contribution is yet another example of the Toldo family’s commitment to healthcare in our community, and will be used in part to fund classrooms for group program delivery.”

“The House of Sophrosyne is a unique and important resource for women in our community fighting addiction,” said Alex Toldo of the Toldo Foundation. “Investing in programs that help fight addiction is especially important today as we continue to see the impacts of addiction on our community and families. The Toldo Foundation is pleased to be able to support the House of Sophrosyne as they relocate and renovate their facilities to provide programming in a safe, modern and comfortable environment.”

Operating in Windsor since 1978, the House of Sophrosyne is provides patient-centred care to women fighting addiction, including services for families. The planned state-of-the-art facility will provide expanded programs to women who need these specialized services. The Building for Recovery campaign has to date received $900,000 in donations and pledges.