Friday June 9th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Leamington Marina
Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Full Moon Festival
Ottawa Street
Relay For Life
Colasantis Tropical Gardens
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Pelee Island Winery
Brentwood Catch the Ace
Brentwood Recovery Home
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Devonshire Mall at the Sears Parking Lot
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Freedom of the City Military Ceremony
City Hall Square
Saints Gaming Live
St. Clair College SportsPlex
Electric Car Show
Renewable Energy Tech Centre
Art Cart Tours
Dieppe Gardens
Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Sobeys Customer Appreciation Day/CANADA150
SOBEYS ST.CLAIR BEACH
Marsh by Moonlight
Point Pelee National Park
Pure Kids Triathlon
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Full Moon Festival
Ottawa Street
Introduction to Zentangle (June 10, 2017)
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Leamington Pure Kids Triathlon
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
The Little White Church
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
28 Division Street South
Turn a Shaving Set for Father’s Day
Lee Valley Tools
Annual Ford City Fireworks
Garry Dugal Park & Spraypad
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
The Little White Church
Ford City Fireworks
Garry Dugal Park
Windsor Brain Tumour Walk
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Leamington Farmers’ Market
194 Eire Street North
A Million Possibilities – Stationary Row Event
BeachWalk Family Fitness
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
Devonshire Mall at the Sears Parking Lot
28th Annual McGregor Music Festival for Cancer
Co-An Park
Summer Concerts in the Park
Lakewood Park South
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Board, Brats and Beer Yoga
Urban Surf Company
Windsor’s Summer nights with Singles
Wineology Bar & Restaurant
OUTDOOR YOGA PARTY
YOGA RECESS
Art Cart Tours
Dieppe Gardens
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Art Gallery of Windsor
Tarts Festival
Caboto Club @Caboto Hall
Turn a Pen Set for Father’s Day
Lee Valley Tools
Telus Walk to Cure Diabetes
Vollmer Recreation Complex
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Jeep Jam Poker Run
On the Beach
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Optimist Park
Waterfront Corvette Show presented by Corvette Club of Windsor
Dieppe Park Gardens
Automotive Flea Market and Festival of Cars
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
