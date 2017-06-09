OvercastNow
Friday June 9th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 9th, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday June 9th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Theatre Events

Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday June 9th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Friday June 9th, 2017
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday June 9th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Full Moon Festival

Friday June 9th, 2017
Ottawa Street
Charity Events

Relay For Life

Friday June 9th, 2017
Colasantis Tropical Gardens
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday June 9th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday June 9th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery

Saturday June 10th, 2017

Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Community Events

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Devonshire Mall at the Sears Parking Lot
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Theatre Events

Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday June 10th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Freedom of the City Military Ceremony

Saturday June 10th, 2017
City Hall Square
Community Events

Saints Gaming Live

Saturday June 10th, 2017
St. Clair College SportsPlex
Community Events

Electric Car Show

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Renewable Energy Tech Centre
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Community Events

Sobeys Customer Appreciation Day/CANADA150

Saturday June 10th, 2017
SOBEYS ST.CLAIR BEACH
Community Events

Marsh by Moonlight

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Pure Kids Triathlon

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Festivals Events

Full Moon Festival

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Ottawa Street
Arts Events

Introduction to Zentangle (June 10, 2017)

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Community Events

Leamington Pure Kids Triathlon

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 10th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 10th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Crafts Events

Turn a Shaving Set for Father’s Day

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Community Events

Annual Ford City Fireworks

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Garry Dugal Park & Spraypad
Food Events

Community Events

Ford City Fireworks

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Garry Dugal Park
Community Events

Windsor Brain Tumour Walk

Saturday June 10th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Arts Events

Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 10th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Charity Events

A Million Possibilities – Stationary Row Event

Saturday June 10th, 2017
BeachWalk Family Fitness

Sunday June 11th, 2017

Community Events

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Devonshire Mall at the Sears Parking Lot
Festivals Events

28th Annual McGregor Music Festival for Cancer

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Co-An Park
Music Events

Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Health Events

Board, Brats and Beer Yoga

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Urban Surf Company
Community Events

Windsor’s Summer nights with Singles

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Wineology Bar & Restaurant
Festivals Events

OUTDOOR YOGA PARTY

Sunday June 11th, 2017
YOGA RECESS
Arts Events

Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Tarts Festival

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Caboto Club @Caboto Hall
Crafts Events

Turn a Pen Set for Father’s Day

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Charity Events

Telus Walk to Cure Diabetes

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Vollmer Recreation Complex
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Charity Events

Jeep Jam Poker Run

Sunday June 11th, 2017
On the Beach
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Optimist Park
Charity Events

Waterfront Corvette Show presented by Corvette Club of Windsor

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Dieppe Park Gardens
Festivals Events

Automotive Flea Market and Festival of Cars

Sunday June 11th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

