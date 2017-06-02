Partly CloudyNow
Friday June 2nd, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 2nd, 2017

Theatre Events

Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday June 2nd, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Free Drive-in Movie Night in LaSalle

Friday June 2nd, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Music Events

The Bank Theatre Proudly Presents An Intimate Evening with Sean McCann!

Friday June 2nd, 2017
The Bank Theatre and Meeting Place
Arts Events

Greetings from Windsor – Art Exhibition

Friday June 2nd, 2017
Artspeak Gallery
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday June 2nd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Friday June 2nd, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday June 2nd, 2017
Pelee Island Winery

Saturday June 3rd, 2017

Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Theatre Events

The Snow Queen

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Theatre Events

Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Dogs & Storks® – Infant & Dog Safety Info Session

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Animal Antics Behaviour Centre
Community Events

E-waste Drive by Vincent Massey Secondary School

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Vincent Massey Secondary School
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Community Events

Little Kickers Windsor-Essex County Soccer Classes

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Heritage Park Alliance Church
Festivals Events

Art In The Park

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
The Little White Church
Music Events

Ribs and Ragtime

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Community Events

St Matthew’s Yard Sale – June 3rd 2017 9-1

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
St. Matthews Anglican Church
Crafts Events

Carve a Wooden Captive Ball & Chain

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Charity Events

Taylor’s 8th Charity BBQ & Yard Sale for Autism

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Taylor's 8th Charity BBQ & Yard Sale for Autism
Community Events

Compassion Care Community Launch Week Across Windsor/ Essex

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Sandwich Teen Action Group
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
The Little White Church
Arts Events

Greetings from Windsor – Art Exhibition

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Artspeak Gallery
Community Events

Tarot Readings with Tracey Rogers

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Rugby Game – Windsor Rogues

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
AKO Park
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Community Events

LaSalle Electronics Recycling Drive

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
Zehrs
Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 3rd, 2017
194 Eire Street North

Sunday June 4th, 2017

Theatre Events

The Snow Queen

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Capitol Theatre
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 4th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Community Events

Rugby – Youth Fun Day

Sunday June 4th, 2017
AKO Park
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Festivals Events

Art In The Park

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Niagara and Kildare (Willistead Park)
Community Events

Reiki Level I (First Degree)

Sunday June 4th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Crafts Events

Fundamentals of Spindle Turning

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Optimist Park
Festivals Events

Windsor Ribfest

Sunday June 4th, 2017
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

