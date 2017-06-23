Friday June 23rd, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Leamington Marina
Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday June 23rd, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Victoria Manor Paint Nite
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Victoria Manor
Sunset Yoga,Wine and a View
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Carrousel of the Nations Week 2
Friday June 23rd, 2017
Spring Outdoor Flea Market
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
BBQ Brunch at Dom Polski
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Dom Polski
Two-Part Internet Safety Seminar | Internet Safety For Adults
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator
Brentwood Catch the Ace
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry
Saturday June 24th, 2017
66 East West Road
Windsor 50+ Show
Saturday June 24th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Jazz Cafe in The Quarry
Saturday June 24th, 2017
66 East West Road
Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday June 24th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
LaSalle Garden Tour
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Art Cart Tours
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
International Day of Yoga 2017
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Malden Park
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
TEMBO – Elephant Wash Day 2017
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Windsor Riverfront
Special Curator Talk & Tour: Windsor’s French Roots
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Francois Baby House
4th Annual Hearthwood Cup Street Hockey Tournament
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Forest Glade Arena Tennis Courts
EWR Yard & Bake Sale
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 24th, 2017
The Little White Church
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 24th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Angileri Designs Annual Outdoor Fashion Show
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Angileri Designs
Science Open House – Call of the Forest
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather
Saturday June 24th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Visitation Parish Ushers Club Indoor Yard Sale
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Visitation Parish Hall
Kin Comedy night
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Rockhead Comedy Quarry
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 24th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Book Sale And BBQ Fundraiser
Saturday June 24th, 2017
Harrow Home Hardware
Windsor 50+ Show
Sunday June 25th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
LaSalle Outdoor Family Concert Series
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Noc Świętojańska – St. John’s Night
Sunday June 25th, 2017
The Polish Beach
Art Cart Tours
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Ride Don’t Hide
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Children's Aid Society
7th Annual Bob Probert Ride
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Launching from Thunder Road Harley Davidson
Club Eternal
Sunday June 25th, 2017
The Beer Exchange
Fundamentals of Woodworking
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Lakeshore Pure Kids Triathlon
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
3rd Annual Summer Craft and Gift Show
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Mason Macri Superhero Memorial
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lazee G Ranch
Two Creeks 25th Anniversary
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Two creeks Conservation
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday June 25th, 2017
Optimist Park
