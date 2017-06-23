OvercastNow
23 °C
73 °F
OvercastFri
26 °C
79 °F		Partly CloudySat
25 °C
77 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormSun
23 °C
73 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday June 23rd, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 23rd, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday June 23rd, 2017
Leamington Marina
Theatre Events

Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday June 23rd, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

Victoria Manor Paint Nite

Friday June 23rd, 2017
Victoria Manor
Community Events

Sunset Yoga,Wine and a View

Friday June 23rd, 2017
Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday June 23rd, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday June 23rd, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Friday June 23rd, 2017

Saturday June 24th, 2017

Community Events

Spring Outdoor Flea Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Food Events

BBQ Brunch at Dom Polski

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Dom Polski
Community Events

Two-Part Internet Safety Seminar | Internet Safety For Adults

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Downtown Windsor Business Accelerator
Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Community Events

Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry

Saturday June 24th, 2017
66 East West Road
Community Events

Windsor 50+ Show

Saturday June 24th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Community Events

Jazz Cafe in The Quarry

Saturday June 24th, 2017
66 East West Road
Theatre Events

Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday June 24th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Community Events

LaSalle Garden Tour

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Health Events

International Day of Yoga 2017

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Malden Park
Arts Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

TEMBO – Elephant Wash Day 2017

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Windsor Riverfront
Community Events

Special Curator Talk & Tour: Windsor’s French Roots

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Francois Baby House
Community Events

4th Annual Hearthwood Cup Street Hockey Tournament

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Forest Glade Arena Tennis Courts
Charity Events

EWR Yard & Bake Sale

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Festivals Events

Angileri Designs Annual Outdoor Fashion Show

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Angileri Designs
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
The Little White Church
Community Events

Science Open House – Call of the Forest

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

Angel Intuitive Readings with Feather

Saturday June 24th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Charity Events

Visitation Parish Ushers Club Indoor Yard Sale

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Visitation Parish Hall
Charity Events

Kin Comedy night

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Rockhead Comedy Quarry
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 24th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Community Events

Book Sale And BBQ Fundraiser

Saturday June 24th, 2017
Harrow Home Hardware

Sunday June 25th, 2017

Community Events

Spring Outdoor Flea Market

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Community Events

Windsor 50+ Show

Sunday June 25th, 2017
WFCU Centre
Music Events

Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Community Events

LaSalle Outdoor Family Concert Series

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Town of LaSalle Civic Centre
Food Events

BBQ Brunch at Dom Polski

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Dom Polski
Community Events

Noc Świętojańska – St. John’s Night

Sunday June 25th, 2017
The Polish Beach
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Charity Events

Ride Don’t Hide

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Children's Aid Society
Charity Events

EWR Yard & Bake Sale

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Erie Wildlife Rescue
Charity Events

7th Annual Bob Probert Ride

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Launching from Thunder Road Harley Davidson
Music Events

Club Eternal

Sunday June 25th, 2017
The Beer Exchange
Crafts Events

Fundamentals of Woodworking

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Community Events

Lakeshore Pure Kids Triathlon

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Atlas Tube Centre
Community Events

3rd Annual Summer Craft and Gift Show

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Serbian Centre
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Community Events

Mason Macri Superhero Memorial

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Lazee G Ranch
Music Events

Two Creeks 25th Anniversary

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Two creeks Conservation
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 25th, 2017
Optimist Park
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 2

Sunday June 25th, 2017

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook