Friday June 16th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 16th, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday June 16th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Theatre Events

Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday June 16th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Arts Events

Rose City Polers First Annual Showcase

Friday June 16th, 2017
Vertika Pole Fitness Studio
Arts Events

Co’llusion Art Exhibit

Friday June 16th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery @ ACWR
Festivals Events

Taste of Tecumseh

Friday June 16th, 2017
Lakewood Park
Community Events

Stroll the Street

Friday June 16th, 2017
Belle River
Arts Events

Amherstburg Garden Tour

Friday June 16th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park (tour start)
Community Events

Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride

Friday June 16th, 2017
Willistead Park
Music Events

The Blue Stones at The Rondo w/ Brandy Alexanders, James Blonde

Friday June 16th, 2017
The Rondo
Arts Events

Adult Paint & Wine Night

Friday June 16th, 2017
Create and Flow
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday June 16th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday June 16th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery

Saturday June 17th, 2017

Community Events

Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry

Saturday June 17th, 2017
66 East West Rd
Charity Events

Test Drive Fundraising Event

Saturday June 17th, 2017
The City Market
Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Community Events

Jazz Cafe in The Quarry

Saturday June 17th, 2017
66 East West Road
Community Events

The Island Unplugged Preview Concert

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Pelee Island Wine Pavilion
Health Events

Date Night Partner Yoga

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Yoga Recess
Theatre Events

Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Festivals Events

Taste of Tecumseh

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Lakewood Park
Community Events

Kids’ Photography Workshop

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Community Events

Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance Film Screening and Panel Discussion

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

Amherstburg Garden Tour

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park (tour start)
Arts Events

Ronstock 2017

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Suchiu Galleries
Music Events

WE WILL ROCK BLUE – starring ALWAYS ABBA

Saturday June 17th, 2017
CHRYSLER THEATRE
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Little White Church
Community Events

Second Chance Animal Rescue’s “Shampooch” & BBQ

Saturday June 17th, 2017
For Your Fur Kids
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 17th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Crafts Events

Carve a Canoe Paddle

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Little White Church
Community Events

2017 LiUNA!625 Family Father’s Day Weekend Charity Event

Saturday June 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

Meet a Machine – Free Event

Saturday June 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Community Events

Classic Car Show

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Kensington Court
Music Events

WE WILL ROCK BLUE – STARRING ALWAYS ABBA

Saturday June 17th, 2017
CHRYSLER THEATRE
Community Events

Henna with Pixie By Design

Saturday June 17th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Psychic Readings by Medium David Schultz

Saturday June 17th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

Rugby Game – Windsor Rogues

Saturday June 17th, 2017
AKO Park
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Saturday June 17th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday June 17th, 2017
194 Eire Street North

Sunday June 18th, 2017

Music Events

Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Community Events

Photography Workshop

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Community Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Ronstock 2017

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Suchiu Galleries
Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Optimist Park
Charity Events

5th Annual Putt Putt for Pooches

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre
Food Events

Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet

Sunday June 18th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village

