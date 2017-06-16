Friday June 16th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday June 16th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday June 16th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Rose City Polers First Annual Showcase
Friday June 16th, 2017
Vertika Pole Fitness Studio
Co’llusion Art Exhibit
Friday June 16th, 2017
ArtSpeak Gallery @ ACWR
Taste of Tecumseh
Friday June 16th, 2017
Lakewood Park
Stroll the Street
Friday June 16th, 2017
Belle River
Amherstburg Garden Tour
Friday June 16th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park (tour start)
Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride
Friday June 16th, 2017
Willistead Park
The Blue Stones at The Rondo w/ Brandy Alexanders, James Blonde
Friday June 16th, 2017
The Rondo
Adult Paint & Wine Night
Friday June 16th, 2017
Create and Flow
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday June 16th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Friday June 16th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Farmer’s Market & Workshops in the Quarry
Saturday June 17th, 2017
66 East West Rd
Test Drive Fundraising Event
Saturday June 17th, 2017
The City Market
Brentwood Catch the Ace
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Jazz Cafe in The Quarry
Saturday June 17th, 2017
66 East West Road
The Island Unplugged Preview Concert
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Pelee Island Wine Pavilion
Date Night Partner Yoga
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Yoga Recess
Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Taste of Tecumseh
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Lakewood Park
Kids’ Photography Workshop
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Art Cart Tours
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance Film Screening and Panel Discussion
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Amherstburg Garden Tour
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Toddy Jones Park (tour start)
Ronstock 2017
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Suchiu Galleries
WE WILL ROCK BLUE – starring ALWAYS ABBA
Saturday June 17th, 2017
CHRYSLER THEATRE
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Little White Church
Second Chance Animal Rescue’s “Shampooch” & BBQ
Saturday June 17th, 2017
For Your Fur Kids
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 17th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Carve a Canoe Paddle
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 17th, 2017
The Little White Church
2017 LiUNA!625 Family Father’s Day Weekend Charity Event
Saturday June 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Meet a Machine – Free Event
Saturday June 17th, 2017
THE WFCU CENTRE
Classic Car Show
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Kensington Court
WE WILL ROCK BLUE – STARRING ALWAYS ABBA
Saturday June 17th, 2017
CHRYSLER THEATRE
Henna with Pixie By Design
Saturday June 17th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Psychic Readings by Medium David Schultz
Saturday June 17th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Rugby Game – Windsor Rogues
Saturday June 17th, 2017
AKO Park
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Saturday June 17th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday June 17th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Photography Workshop
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Point Pelee National Park
Art Cart Tours
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Ronstock 2017
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Suchiu Galleries
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Optimist Park
5th Annual Putt Putt for Pooches
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre
Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet
Sunday June 18th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
Comment With Facebook