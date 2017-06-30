Friday June 30th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Marina Patio Night Music
Friday June 30th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Canada Day in Tecumseh
Friday June 30th, 2017
Lakewood Park
Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Friday June 30th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Yoga & Art Night
Friday June 30th, 2017
Create and Flow
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Friday June 30th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Artists Alex Beriault & Béla Varga’s Closing Reception
Friday June 30th, 2017
LEFT Contemporary
Compassion Care Community Launch Week Across Windsor- Essex
Friday June 30th, 2017
Kingsville Arena Complex
Kingsville Canada Day 150 Weekend
Friday June 30th, 2017
1741 Jasperson Lane
Canada Day in Leamington
Friday June 30th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion
Friday June 30th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Friday June 30th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Brentwood Catch the Ace
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
★ Laura Horne-Gaul’s Reception at One Ten Park ★
Saturday July 1st, 2017
110 Park St W, Windsor, ON N9A 7A5, Canada
Canada Day in Tecumseh
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Lakewood Park
Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY
Saturday July 1st, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Art Cart Tours
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Riverside RCL Br 255 CanadaDay 150 Celebration
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Riverside RCL Br 255
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 1st, 2017
The Little White Church
Artist Laura Horne-Gaul’s Closing Reception
Saturday July 1st, 2017
one ten park
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Kingsville Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 1st, 2017
28 Division Street South
Amherstburg Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 1st, 2017
The Little White Church
Kingsville Canada Day 150 Weekend
Saturday July 1st, 2017
1741 Jasperson Lane
Canada Day at Adventure Bay
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Happy Birthday Cabada
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Devonshire Mall
Canada Day in Leamington
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Seacliff Park
Drinks of Walkerville Walking Tour
Saturday July 1st, 2017
WindsorEats
Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts
Saturday July 1st, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum
Leamington Farmers’ Market
Saturday July 1st, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Canada Day Family Event
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Canada Day in Tecumseh
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Lakewood Park
Summer Concerts in the Park
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Art Cart Tours
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Run to the North Wall XXII
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Windsor, ON
West Lorne Optimist 22nd Annual Show & Shine
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Miller Park
Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Riverside Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Belle River Farmers’ Market
Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Optimist Park
