Friday June 30th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 30th, 2017

Community Events

Marina Patio Night Music

Friday June 30th, 2017
Leamington Marina
Festivals Events

Canada Day in Tecumseh

Theatre Events

Funny Friday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Friday June 30th, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Arts Events

Yoga & Art Night

Friday June 30th, 2017
Create and Flow
Arts Events

Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering

Friday June 30th, 2017
Artcite Inc.
Arts Events

Artists Alex Beriault & Béla Varga’s Closing Reception

Friday June 30th, 2017
LEFT Contemporary
Community Events

Compassion Care Community Launch Week Across Windsor- Essex

Friday June 30th, 2017
Kingsville Arena Complex
Festivals Events

Kingsville Canada Day 150 Weekend

Friday June 30th, 2017
1741 Jasperson Lane
Festivals Events

Canada Day in Leamington

Friday June 30th, 2017
Seacliff Park
Food Events

Live Entertainment at the Pelee Island Winery Pavilion

Friday June 30th, 2017
Pelee Island Winery
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Friday June 30th, 2017
Museum Windsor - Chimczuk Museum

Saturday July 1st, 2017

Charity Events

Brentwood Catch the Ace

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Brentwood Recovery Home
Arts Events

★ Laura Horne-Gaul’s Reception at One Ten Park ★

Saturday July 1st, 2017
110 Park St W, Windsor, ON N9A 7A5, Canada
Festivals Events

Canada Day in Tecumseh

Theatre Events

Silly Saturday’s @ COMEDY QUARRY

Saturday July 1st, 2017
The Comedy Quarry @ Rockhead Pub
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Community Events

Riverside RCL Br 255 CanadaDay 150 Celebration

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Riverside RCL Br 255
Arts Events

Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering

Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday July 1st, 2017
The Little White Church
Arts Events

Artist Laura Horne-Gaul’s Closing Reception

Saturday July 1st, 2017
one ten park
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday July 1st, 2017
28 Division Street South
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Festivals Events

Kingsville Canada Day 150 Weekend

Community Events

Canada Day at Adventure Bay

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Community Events

Happy Birthday Cabada

Saturday July 1st, 2017
Devonshire Mall
Festivals Events

Canada Day in Leamington

Community Events

Drinks of Walkerville Walking Tour

Saturday July 1st, 2017
WindsorEats
Arts Events

Windsor Police at 150 Years: Images and Artifacts

Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday July 1st, 2017
194 Eire Street North

Sunday July 2nd, 2017

Community Events

Canada Day Family Event

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Festivals Events

Canada Day in Tecumseh

Music Events

Summer Concerts in the Park

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Lakewood Park South
Arts Events

Art Cart Tours

Arts Events

Sandwich Heritage Walking Tour at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Run to the North Wall XXII

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Windsor, ON
Community Events

West Lorne Optimist 22nd Annual Show & Shine

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Miller Park
Arts Events

Unfolding: Antonietta Grassi and Katherine Pickering

Food Events

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday July 2nd, 2017
Optimist Park

