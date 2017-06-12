ClearNow
Monday June 12th, 2017

Posted at 1:27pm

A Windsor teen is facing charges after he hit another teen in the 1900 block of Dominion Blvd near the intersection with McKay Avenue last Monday June 5th.

Police say that the involved driver is a 16-year-old male from Windsor.  The teen is charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The charged male cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The teenaged male victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

