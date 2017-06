A Tecumseh teen has been charged with stunt driving.

OPP say that around 11am on June 18th, 2017 they stopped a speeding vehicle on Essex County Road 42 west of County Road 31 in Lakeshore.

The vehicle was observed by police travelling in excess of 170 kilometers per hour in an 80 kilometer per hour zone.

A 17-year-old Tecumseh male has been charged with stunt driving. His vehicle has been seized and his driver’s licence suspended.