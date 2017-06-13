Once again, Transit Windsor users will ride for free to the annual Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 26th, 2017 thanks to Zehrs.

For the 9th year in a row, local Zehrs stores (Parkway Zehrs in Windsor, as well as Zehrs in LaSalle and Tecumseh) have come forward to sponsor the transit hours between 6pm and 1am.

Parkway Zehrs John Hindi and LaSalle Zehrs Dave Bowden presented Mayor Drew Dilkens with a cheque for $15,000 to cover the costs.

Shuttles will drive between Devonshire Mall and the Windsor Riverfront before the fireworks start and immediately after they end.