Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Nero was reluctantly surrendered to Second Chance Animal Rescue by her owners because she was being terrorized by two of her own offspring and the owners felt it would be easier for us to find a home for one gorgeous girl rather than a bonded pair of cats (they were right!).

Nero is an extremely affectionate and laid back kitty who loves nothing more than to be pet (and pet, and pet, and pet some more!). She is very tiny (the fur is a disguise) weighing no more than about 8 pounds.

This eight-year-old beauty is still a little reluctant around other cats but we have moved her to a foster home with another young kitty to give her a chance to learn to trust that she can be safe around them. We have now given her enough time to adjust to living with a feline friend and we’re happy to say that she’s now ready to find a new home to call her own!

If you are ready to open your heart and home to this pretty senior, we encourage you to submit your adoption at www.scarescue.org today. Nero’s adoption fee includes up-to-date vaccines, flea treatment, deworming, microchip and spay.