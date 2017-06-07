The 30th Annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place this weekend.

Kicking off Thursday evening the Strawberry Festival begins with opening ceremonies at 6pm at Gil Maure Park followed by the Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Search.

Friday evening, Huttch take the stage at 6:30pm and fireworks light up the sky at 10pm.

On Saturday the Strawberry Festival parade travels along Front Road between Turkey Creek and Sacred Heart Drive beginning at 10am and so much more all weekend long.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate with children under 6 and seniors over 65 free.

More information can be found on the Summer Festival Guide.