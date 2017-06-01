St. Clair College is gearing up for its first eSports tournament since launching its Saints eSports program in March.

The tournament, Saints Gaming Live, takes place June 10th and 11th at the St. Clair College SportsPlex.

The tournament promises to be the biggest Canadian eSports tournament south of Toronto and will cover all 22,400 sq. ft. of the SportsPlex floor with 324 PC stations, 72 console stations and two large-scale streaming stages, as well as a vendor and artist alley which will also spill out on to the centre’s concourse.

The weekend also includes a cosplay competition with a prize pool of $500.

The tournament will feature both console and PC specific games, with prize pools reaching over $15,000. Games include: League of Legends, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Super Smash Bros. Melee and Street Fighter V.

With an expected attendance of 2,000 over the course of the weekend, Shaun Byrne, Saints eSports Coordinator and tournament organizer, said,

“This is a unique sports tourism opportunity for Windsor-Essex, drawing players from all over Ontario as well as the U.S. including pros from Michigan, New York, Florida and California.”

In addition to try-outs and tournament prizing, Saints Gaming Live will provide tournament participants who are new high school graduates with a $500 tuition bursary if they ultimately enroll at St. Clair College in September of this year.

“What makes Saints Gaming Live unique among eSports events is that in addition to prizing and pride, competitors will be vying for the first collegiate eSports scholarships in the country,” said Byrne. The Saints Gaming team will officially launch tournament play in September 2017.

For more information about the St. Clair College eSports program, visit www.saintsgaming.ca. To register for the tournament, visit www.smash.gg/tournament/saints-gaming-live.