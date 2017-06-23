Mostly CloudyNow
Friday June 23rd, 2017

Posted at 9:44am

Residents of the downtown are coming together to improve and enjoy Bruce Park, in downtown Windsor this Summer

Kicking-off the initiative for the summer will be the Spruce up Bruce event on Saturday June 24th with a community celebration, grassroots revitalization efforts and barbeque will be taking place.

The event aims to engage residents of all ages! There will be ‘spring cleaning’ activities including a clothing drive for Goodwill, a dumpster on site to collect furniture and large items, various gardening projects to beautify the park, art projects, such as fence painting and yarn bombing with Art Attack Windsor, and a bike obstacle course with Bike Windsor Essex. At noon, volunteers, residents, and gardeners can partake in a free barbeque and enjoy one another’s company!

It takes place at Bruce Park from 10am to 2pm.

