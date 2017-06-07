Windsor Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson has been hired as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves.

“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve as head coach of the Chicago Wolves,” said Chicago Wolves Head Coach Rocky Thompson. “Chicago is a tremendous hockey community, and I look forward to helping the Golden Knights develop top players on and off the ice in front of this dedicated fan base.”

Thompson served as head coach of the Windsor Spitfires from 2015-17, where he helped guide the team to their third Memorial Cup championship in franchise history this past season. In his first season at the helm, Thompson led the Spitfires to a 40-21-6-1 regular season record and 87 points, a 47-point improvement from a last-place finish the previous season.

Prior to joining the Spitfires, Thompson was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers in 2014-15 after spending four seasons (2010-14) as an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Barons, Edmonton’s AHL affiliate. During his time with the Barons, he helped the team advance to the postseason each year, including back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals in 2011-12 and 2012-13. Before being behind the bench in Oklahoma City, Thompson began his coaching career with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League as an assistant coach from 2007-10.