Some changes to speed limits on two county highways.

On Highway 27 in the town of Lakeshore from 285 metres South of Stove Road to Southerly of County Road 8, the speed limit has been reduced to 60 km/hr.

On Highway 34 in Kingsville, from 600 metres East of County Road #27 to County Road 29 (Division Roads North),the speed limit has been reduced to 60 km/hr.

These changes are effective immediately.