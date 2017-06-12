ClearNow
Monday June 12th, 2017

Posted at 3:34pm

City News
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by a 28-year-old man Sunday in Windsor.

According to officials, shortly after midnight on June 11th, 2017, Windsor Police officers went to a residence in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Howard Avenue to make an arrest. After attempting to negotiate with the man, officers entered the residence at 5:30 am.

They say that there was an interaction, and the man sustained dog bite injuries. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries.

Three investigators have been assigned to investigate this incident. At this time, one subject officer and five witness officers have been designated.

