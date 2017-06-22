OvercastNow
30 °C
86 °F
Chance of a ThunderstormThu
30 °C
86 °F		ThunderstormFri
26 °C
79 °F		ClearSat
25 °C
77 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday June 22nd, 2017

Posted at 6:21pm

Weather
Print Friendly

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area.

They warn that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.