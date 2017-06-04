The City of Windsor has scheduled three different lane closures this week for various construction projects. They are:

Eastbound McHugh Street between Lauzon Road and Trappers Avenue:

Will have lane restrictions for road repairs from 7:30am on Monday, June 5th to 5pm on Friday, June 9th.



The southbound curb lane of Huron Church Road:

Will be closed between Totten Street and Malden Road for catch basin repair at Malden Road from 7am on Monday, June 5th to 7pm on Tuesday, June 6th.

The southbound curb lane of Walker Road:

Will be closed between Legacy Park Drive and Provincial Road for catch basin repair at Legacy Park Drive from 7am on Monday, June 5th to 7pm on Wednesday, June 7th.