Monday June 19th, 2017

Posted at 3:19pm

Lakeshore
One person is facing charges after a school bus crash in Lakeshore Monday morning.

OPP say it happened around 7:30am on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road/

They say that two students aged approximately 17 years were onboard a school bus enroute to St. Anne High School when their bus was struck by a black Nissan.

Neither youth was injured. The bus driver was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Joshua Fontaine of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.

