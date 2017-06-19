One person is facing charges after a school bus crash in Lakeshore Monday morning.

OPP say it happened around 7:30am on County Road 22 near West Pike Creek Road/

They say that two students aged approximately 17 years were onboard a school bus enroute to St. Anne High School when their bus was struck by a black Nissan.

Neither youth was injured. The bus driver was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Joshua Fontaine of Windsor has been charged with careless driving.