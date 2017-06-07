The bell will ring for the final time at the end of the month for students and teachers at Leamington District Secondary School.

In September they will be moving into their brand new $32 million building and they are extending an invitation to the community to celebrate the 65 year history of their soon-to-be former home on Saturday, June 10th.

Starting at 10:30am a time capsule, placed in a wall in 1952, will be opened. After the contents are inspected there will be an Open House for guests to tour the current building. A limited amount of LDSS memorabilia, which has not been designated as part of the school’s permanent collection, will be available for bidding in a silent auction.