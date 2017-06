Just in time for the first heat wave of the season, Sandpoint Beach will officially open on Saturday.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 1pm to 7pm, weather permitting, seven days a week until Monday, September 4th.

windsoriteDOTca will have weekly beach reports for all the area’s beaches every Friday afternoon all summer long.

The six heated outdoor pools which will open for the season June 30th.