Construction on the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue is scheduled to start on Monday, June 19th, 2017, and last until mid-September.

As a result of this construction the following detour will be in effect for the Transway 1C:

Eastbound

Regular route to Felix to

Left on Mill

Right on Wyandotte

Left on Huron Church

Right on University to

Regular Route

Westbound

Regular route to University to

Left on Huron Church

Right on Wyandotte

Left on Mill

Right on Felix to

Regular Route

Please note: Tran