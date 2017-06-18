Construction on the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Sandwich Street and University Avenue is scheduled to start on Monday, June 19th, 2017, and last until mid-September.
As a result of this construction the following detour will be in effect for the Transway 1C:
Eastbound
Regular route to Felix to
Left on Mill
Right on Wyandotte
Left on Huron Church
Right on University to
Regular Route
Westbound
Regular route to University to
Left on Huron Church
Right on Wyandotte
Left on Mill
Right on Felix to
Regular Route
Please note: Tran
Comment With Facebook