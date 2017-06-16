LaSalle Police conducted a RIDE check during the evening hours of Thursday June 15th and into the early morning hours of Friday June 16th, 2017.

In total, over 283 drivers were stopped, four drivers were asked to provide breath samples, and as a result, one was issued three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Officers also issued several warnings for equipment related infractions such as misuse of seat belts, burnt out headlights/tail lights and failing to display licence plates.