Ride-all-day vouchers are now available for the 30th annual Essex Fun Fest.

This year’s festival will run from July 6th to 9th with midway rides provided by World’s Finest Shows and a wide range of both daytime and evening entertainment options.

“The ride-all-day vouchers and the new midway from World’s Finest Shows were a big success last year,” says Festival Committee Chair Joe Garon. “We want to provide the same great experience this year with advance voucher sales at a reduced cost. That way we provide families with an affordable and flexible option for attending the Fun Fest and enjoying the midway and all the other great events and attractions.”

Each ride-all-day voucher costs $19.99 (including HST) and offers one-day all-day access to midway rides. Vouchers are available at select Essex businesses until Wednesday, July 5th. After that date, the cost of an all-day pass rises to $29.99.

Vouchers can be purchased at the following locations:

• Essex Centre Sports Complex (60 Fairview Avenue West, Essex Centre)

• Essex Recreation Complex (pool) (242 Talbot Street North, Essex Centre)

• Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre (243 McAffee Street, Harrow)

• Golden Girls’ Fashions (48 Talbot Street North, Essex Centre)

• Just Plus of Essex (43 Talbot Street North, Essex Centre)

• Stepping Out (9 Talbot Street North, Essex Centre)