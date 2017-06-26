Despite a brief but intense rain shower and unusually cool weather, the show went on at the 59th Annual Detroit River Fireworks in Windsor.

Thousands gathered at the riverfront to witness a brilliant sunset in advance of the 9:55pm start time for the Ford Fireworks show.

But spotty showers moved in to almost perfectly coincide with the beginning of fireworks.

Just moments before the first fireworks launched, winds picked up and rain started falling at the central riverfront area.

Fireworks watchers abandoned their carefully chosen spots to seek shelter in hopes the fireworks would be postponed.

But almost as soon as the rain began, so too did the fireworks.

Showers eventually moved out of the area as the fireworks continued to dazzle the night sky.