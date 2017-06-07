ClearNow
Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Posted at 12:58pm

City News
The Town of Amherstburg will be hosting an informal Public Consultation session with respect to the conceptual plans for
both the Waterfront property project and the Belle Vue House restoration project.

“This is the phase of the process, I am most excited about”, said Mayor DiCarlo. “Providing the avenue to hear the communities thoughts on these large-scale projects is what an open and transparent government is all about”.

It takes place on Thursday June 15th, 2017 in the Community Room at the Libro Centre.

The Waterfront property, also known as the former Duffy’s Tavern takes place from 5pm to 7pm and Belle Vue House from 7pm to 9pm.

