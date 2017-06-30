In recent years, the Greater Essex County District School Board has had success in attracting international students to study in Windsor and Essex County.

They say that in fact in one year enrolment has nearly tripled. To capitalize on that momentum and provide greater support for students from around the world, the Board has announced that Michelle Marcuz has accepted the full-time position of International Student Program Lead.

She will recruit students and agents and work with them to make their experience a success.

“Michelle has been an outstanding member of my staff in the Director’s Office and I am certain that in this new position she will be an even greater asset to our entire Board,” said Director of Education Erin Kelly.

International Student enrolment increased from 32 to 91 in the 2016-17 school year. The Board is expecting approximately 140 students from different countries to be part of our schools in 2017-18.