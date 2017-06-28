Windsor Police are sending out a reminder to the public to be mindful of securing residences.

Police say that because the month of June has had beautiful seasonal weather, many people have taken advantage and enjoyed the temperatures by keeping their residence windows open.

They say that investigators in the Property Crime Branch have noted that in the month of June there have been a number of break and enters reported where investigation revealed that the suspect(s) gained entry to the residence via an open window, with only a screen acting as a barrier.

This has led to police sending out a reminder to be mindful as to the location and times that a residence window is left open. This is known as “target hardening” to reduce the risk of theft — essentially not inviting a would-be thief. Windows should offer light, ventilation, and visibility…not easy access.

Suggestions include not keeping ground floor windows open overnight, or when no one is home. Residents are further encouraged to keep an eye out in their neighbourhood, and report any suspicious activity to police.

A second and related reminder is to lock doors to both your vehicles and your residence. Many homeowners have an automatic garage door opener in their vehicle. Investigators have had a few cases this month where a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle, utilized the garage door opener, and then entered the residence via the unlocked pedestrian door leading into the residence.