Windsor Police are investigating a hit and run accident.

Police say that on Saturday June 24th, 2017 around 2pm an adult female was walking with her two-year old son at the intersection of Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue. The pair was walking westbound on the north side of Wyandotte Street, preparing to cross Ouellette Avenue.

As they entered the intersection, a car that had been westbound in the curb lane of Wyandotte Street slowly turned right to go northbound on Ouellette Avenue.

The mother reports that at this time her young son tripped, his head struck the passenger side door of the passing car, and his arms were run over by the vehicle.

The involved vehicle stopped, and the driver exited and approached the scene.

Several witness helped the young child who was crying. The mother reports that witnesses gave the child some candy, the child appeared to calm, and the mother believed the child was fine. She reports that once the involved driver saw that the child appeared fine, he got back into his vehicle and left the scene.

The mother believed the child was fine, and decided not to contact authorities.

Approximately two hours later the child appeared unusually sleepy, and the mother began walking to a local hospital. While walking to hospital, she encountered a patrol officer and reported the incident.

The child was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a mild concussion. He has since been released and is recovering well.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses, as well as the involved driver.

The involved vehicle is described as being silver in colour, possibly a neon.

The driver is described as being an older looking heavy-set male with grey hair. His front passenger is described as being an older looking heavy-set female with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4113, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.