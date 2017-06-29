Windsor Police have made an arrest made following disturbance at lacrosse game Wednesday evening.

Police say that shortly before 10pm they were called to Forest Glade Arena. Officers arrived to find large crowds of people exiting the arena, and were directed towards the area outside the dressing rooms where a game between two Junior B lacrosse teams had been taking place.

Officers attended the outer dressing room area in the arena and noted a large crowd was still gathered near a temporary barricade separating both dressing room outer areas.

Officers dispersed the crowd in what was described as a tense atmosphere. They were then advised that an adult male had allegedly assaulted another adult male with a lacrosse stick.

An investigation into this complaint was launched, witnesses were spoken to, and video surveillance was reviewed.

The 18-year-old male victim was located and confirmed to have minor injuries.

A 30-year-old adult male was identified and arrested at the arena without incident. He faces one count of assault with a weapon.

He was released on a promise to appear with a future court date of August 1st, 2017.