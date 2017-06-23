Windsor Police have laid changes in a human trafficking investigation.

Police say that just after 6am on Thursday June 22, 2017 they were called to the 1600 block of Ouellette Avenue for a report of a taxi occupant refusing to pay his fare.

Investigation revealed that an adult male and adult female had taken a taxi from Toronto to Windsor. After arriving at their destination, the male informed the driver that he could not pay the fare.

The male was arrested for fraudulently obtaining transportation. Following his arrest officers located several magnetic strip credit cards. Officers confirmed that the man was currently on Probation with a condition not to possess a magnetic strip credit card not lawfully issued in his name.

Once the arrested male was removed from the scene, his 25-year-old female companion revealed that she was being controlled and recently exploited into the sex trade by the arrested male.

The morality unit began to investigate. Windsor Police Service was able to connect the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Samuel Nana-Effah, a 30-year-old male with ties to both the Windsor and Toronto regions, is charged with human trafficking, fraudulently obtain transportation and breach of probation.

This matter remains under investigation.