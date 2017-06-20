Windsor Police are investigating an overnight vehicle arson.

Police say that around 12:15am on Tuesday June 20th, 2017 they were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Bruce Avenue for a vehicle fire.

They say that the fire originated in one vehicle and spread to another vehicle which resulted in damage to both vehicles.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.