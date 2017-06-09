Windsor Police are investigating a sudden death on Dougall Avenue.

Police say that around 7:50am on Friday June 9th, 2017 they were called to a residence in the 700 block of Dougall Avenue regarding a dead body.

A white powdery substance was visible in proximity to the deceased person.

As a precaution, the scene is being treated as a potential hazardous material scene, and necessary precautions are being taken to safely investigate.

Roadways in the 700 block of Dougall Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street have been closed to allow emergency vehicles assisting in the incident safe access.

Police say that there is no public threat to the community, and that school boards have been notified of the road closures.