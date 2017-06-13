Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Howard Avenue convenience store.

Police say that around 3am on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 they were called to a convenience store in the 2700 block of Howard.

They say that a female entered the store with her identity concealed with clothing. She approached the employee at the front counter and demanded cash and other property. The suspect quickly left the store with a quantity of cash and cigarettes. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

The suspect is described as a white female, 5’6, with a thin build. She was wearing a pink hooded shirt, sunglasses, and a handkerchief over her face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.