Last updated: Saturday June 17th, 10:33pm

One person is in custody after an incident in Downtown Windsor.

Police say that around 5pm om Saturday, June 17th, 2017 they were called to a multiplex residence in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue for a report of shots fired.

They say that information reported at that time was that a male was seen on the front porch of the residence firing a handgun into the air.

Officers surrounded the involved residence and learned that the suspect male was inside one of the units.

Officers located spent casings in front of the residence, and the incident was then classified as an armed/barricaded person.

At approximately 9pm, officers made contact with the male, and he then surrendered to police without further incident.

The 34-year-old male was arrested and is facing firearm related charges.

There were no injuries in this incident, and there is no further public safety concern.