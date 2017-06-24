Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Huron Church pharmacy.

Police say that around 8:50pm on Friday, June 23rd, 2017, a lone male entered the Rexall Pharmacy, proceeded to the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics.

The suspect was armed with a knife and carrying a black duffle bag. He received a quantity of narcotics and fled the business on foot, heading westbound across Huron Church Road into a wooded area.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7″ – 5’9″ in height, with a slim build. He was in his mid-twenties and had short brown hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, red t-shirt, dark blue jeans, black cowboy hat, and white gloves. His face was covered with a white bandana and sunglasses.

